What each zodiac sign secretly fears — see for yourself

Everyone has fears. Some we recognize and learn to overcome, while others remain hidden in the subconscious. Astrologers reveal what scares each zodiac sign the most.

The biggest fears of the zodiac signs

Aries

Aries individuals fear losing people who mean a lot to them. They value support from loved ones and maintaining good relationships.

Taurus

Taurus people fear losing financial stability above all else. They value expensive and luxurious things, and money problems cause them anxiety and uncertainty.

Gemini

Geminis hate being forced to make decisions. They truly fear situations where they must act alone and take responsibility for their actions.

Cancer

Cancer individuals fear leaving their comfort zone the most. They worry about having to leave places that give them a sense of security, such as home or work.

Leo

Leos fear losing attention above all else. They need to feel special and valued and cannot accept being "left out."

Virgo

Virgos fear not meeting their own expectations. As true perfectionists with very high standards, anything going off-plan can feel like a serious blow to them.

Libra

Libras secretly fear being alone. They are social beings who struggle to cope without interaction and communication.

Scorpio

Scorpios fear being abandoned the most. This often leads them to withdraw and distance themselves from others as a way to protect against being left behind.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians love adventure and freedom. Their greatest fear is being unable to explore and discover new things. They feel restless and frustrated when held back.

Capricorn

Capricorns fear failure the most. They have very high expectations of themselves and dread not meeting them. Making a mistake is their worst nightmare.

Aquarius

Aquarians fear being trapped intellectually. They cannot tolerate having their mental abilities restricted or limited in any way.

Pisces

Pisces fear taking responsibility above all else. They are sensitive and struggle under pressure, often preferring to let someone else take the lead.

