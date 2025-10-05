Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Autumn trend — pant color that replaces black

Autumn trend — pant color that replaces black

en
Publication time 5 October 2025 23:00
Which pant color will fashionistas wear this season — black is out
Brown pants. Photo: freepik.com

Classic black pants have long been a staple in any wardrobe. They are versatile, match almost everything, and allow for effortless style experimentation. However, this fall, a new favorite has appeared on the runways — brown pants. Seemingly just as neutral, it is precisely this quality that makes them special. They subtly elevate an outfit, which is why fashionistas this season are choosing them to create trendy looks.

Novyny.LIVE will guide you on how to style this season’s trendy pants.

Advertisement

Why brown pants are in trend

Brown pants come in a variety of cuts: classic straight-leg, slightly wide and cropped to show the ankle, or slim-fit styles that accentuate the figure. For fall, wool or corduroy options are especially relevant — they provide warmth in cooler weather and add a refined texture to any outfit.

Corduroy pants will add a touch of style to your look.
Corduroy pants in style. Photo from Instagram

Brown leather pants are equally striking and make an excellent alternative to jeans this season, creating a richer and deeper tone in your outfit.

Leather pants look luxurious
Brown leather pants. Photo from Instagram

The best part is that brown trousers pair beautifully with virtually any color and texture. Combined with a white shirt, a cream sweater, or a soft beige cardigan, they create a calm, monochromatic look that feels luxurious and stylish. Add a pop of color—like a red blazer, an emerald top, or a sunny yellow accessory—and the outfit instantly becomes modern and fresh.

These pants are also easy to match with different types of shoes and accessories. Classic pumps or loafers emphasize elegance, tall boots add sophistication, while sneakers or chunky platform shoes bring a youthful, contemporary edge. Textures play an important role as well: cashmere and tweed elevate the elegance, while leather or denim inject energy and unexpected sharpness.

Brown denim will add drive to your look
Brown jeans. Photo from Instagram

It is precisely this versatility that makes brown trousers a key wardrobe piece this fall, as they allow for playful styling, combining classic elements with modern accents, and creating unique, personalized looks.

Read more:
What pants will be in style for Fall/Winter 2025–2026

Colored jeans take over street style in 2025

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025

fashion clothes trends style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information