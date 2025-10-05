Which pant color will fashionistas wear this season — black is out

Brown pants. Photo: freepik.com

Classic black pants have long been a staple in any wardrobe. They are versatile, match almost everything, and allow for effortless style experimentation. However, this fall, a new favorite has appeared on the runways — brown pants. Seemingly just as neutral, it is precisely this quality that makes them special. They subtly elevate an outfit, which is why fashionistas this season are choosing them to create trendy looks.

Novyny.LIVE will guide you on how to style this season’s trendy pants.

Advertisement

Why brown pants are in trend

Brown pants come in a variety of cuts: classic straight-leg, slightly wide and cropped to show the ankle, or slim-fit styles that accentuate the figure. For fall, wool or corduroy options are especially relevant — they provide warmth in cooler weather and add a refined texture to any outfit.

Corduroy pants in style. Photo from Instagram

Brown leather pants are equally striking and make an excellent alternative to jeans this season, creating a richer and deeper tone in your outfit.

Brown leather pants. Photo from Instagram

The best part is that brown trousers pair beautifully with virtually any color and texture. Combined with a white shirt, a cream sweater, or a soft beige cardigan, they create a calm, monochromatic look that feels luxurious and stylish. Add a pop of color—like a red blazer, an emerald top, or a sunny yellow accessory—and the outfit instantly becomes modern and fresh.

These pants are also easy to match with different types of shoes and accessories. Classic pumps or loafers emphasize elegance, tall boots add sophistication, while sneakers or chunky platform shoes bring a youthful, contemporary edge. Textures play an important role as well: cashmere and tweed elevate the elegance, while leather or denim inject energy and unexpected sharpness.

Brown jeans. Photo from Instagram

It is precisely this versatility that makes brown trousers a key wardrobe piece this fall, as they allow for playful styling, combining classic elements with modern accents, and creating unique, personalized looks.

Read more:

What pants will be in style for Fall/Winter 2025–2026

Colored jeans take over street style in 2025

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025