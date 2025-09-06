Bold fall trend: the look you need to try this season

Young woman in a sweater. Photo: freepik.com

A sweater and shorts may seem like an unusual combination at first, but it has become a favorite formula for stylish women at the start of autumn. The main advantage of this pairing is its versatility: it works when mornings are chilly, afternoons are warm, and evenings call for something cozy again. It’s the perfect "in-between-season balance," offering a look that is both fresh and comfortable.

Which shorts to choose for a stylish look

There are no strict rules here. Some opt for classic high-waisted bermuda shorts to highlight their figure, while others prefer sporty or knit shorts for a more relaxed vibe. Fashion bloggers also experiment with mini shorts that peek out from under an oversized sweater, or with longer midi shorts that give the outfit a more urban edge.

Trending sweaters for a stylish look

Sweaters come in all shapes and styles. Oversized models create a cozy feel, lightweight cashmere sweaters are perfect for the office, and bright patterned sweaters instantly lift your mood on a gloomy day. Instead of a classic sweater, you can also opt for a cardigan, hoodie, or sweatshirt — giving each outfit a fresh, unique look.

The beauty of this combination is that it’s easy to adapt to any weather: add tights or knee-high socks, and you have a perfect look for a chilly evening. Footwear can also vary — from sneakers and loafers to chunky boots. It all depends on the vibe you want to create.

The "sweater and shorts" combination is a small challenge to the usual rules, but it’s these little experiments that make a wardrobe exciting. It’s also a way to stay true to yourself — comfortable, relaxed, and stylish all at once.

