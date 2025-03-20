1 Euro Houses in Italy — How to Buy One

The Italian town of Penne. Photo: abruzzo-villas.com

In the small Italian town of Penne, the authorities have come up with a way to populate the abandoned city. Now a house there can be bought for 1 euro, reported CNN.

1 euro for a house in the town of Penne

The Italian city is located in the central region of Italy, Abruzzo, halfway between the Adriatic coast and the Gran Sasso mountain range.

No deposit is required to buy a home. The only condition for the new owners is that they have a plan to restore the house.

Since the beginning of 2022, the authorities have sold six houses to new owners in this way. According to the mayor, another 40 houses will be put up for sale in the near future.

All these properties are reportedly located in the historic center. These homes were left by families who emigrated more than a decade ago.

Abandoned houses in the town of Penne. Photo:

Courtesy Gilberto Petrucci

"The only requirement is that buyers commit to restyling these houses in three years, but we ask for no downpayment guarantee to start the works. We really want to encourage and support those who come to revive the ancient neighborhood," says the mayor.

Previously, we also wrote about the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Also, see why Venice is worth visiting when traveling with your significant other!