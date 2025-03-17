The island of Panarea in Italy — why the rich choose it

The Italian island of Panarea. Photo: panareagin.it

Many islands in Italy are quite popular, and they are always full of tourists. However, few people know about the real pearl of Sicily — the island of Panarea.

Express writes about it.

Why you should visit the island of Panarea in Italy

The island is decorated with traditional white limestone houses with winding pedestrian streets and bright bougainvillea. In summer, many celebrities come to Panarea to enjoy life in the local bars and eateries.

Among the famous people who have visited Panarea are Belgian Prince Laurent, singer Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z.

It is not easy to get to the island, as it is not possible to fly there directly. You can get to the mainland of Sicily, to the capital Palermo or Catania on the east coast with popular airlines such as EasyJet, Jet2, British Airways, and Ryanair. From there, take a train or rent a car to the port of your choice — preferably Milazzo.

The Italian island of Panarea. Photo: Pinterest

Take one of the public ferries operated by the Liberty Lines company that will take you to Panarea.

Yachts and boats are available for hire on the island and you can enjoy the incredible beauty of the coastline.

