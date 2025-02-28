Tourists are warned of danger on Mount Etna volcano

Mount Etna volcano. Photo: Pinterest

The eruption of Mount Etna volcano, which began on the night of February 11, caused a sudden influx of tourists, photographers, and volcanologists. However, officials warn of the serious danger to tourists at its peak.

Why tourists should be careful at Mount Etna volcano

The cult Sicilian volcano, which is the highest and most active in Europe, erupts regularly and has attracted tourists for decades. However, the Sicilian authorities criticised the "reckless" behavior of tourists who block the paths of rescue teams.

Salvo Cochina, the Head of the Sicilian Regional Civil Protection Service, called tourism to Mount Etna "wild" and "extremely dangerous" in recent weeks.

He added that recently, eight people who tried to climb the mountain without a guide got lost for several hours, and the 48-year-old man broke his leg when he fell on the ice.

"As darkness falls, the situation becomes extremely dangerous, with rising risks of falls and people sinking in the snow," he wrote on social media.

The mayor of the city, Adrano Fabio Mancuso, is also sounding the alarm.

"A lot of people are trying to get closer to admire this natural phenomenon, but it is extremely dangerous!" the Head of the town at the foot of Mount Etna emphasized.

