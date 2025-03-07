Popular travelling mistakes you should avoid — tips for tourists

A traveller takes a selfie. Photo: Freepik

A lack of knowledge can turn a trip from a pleasure into a real challenge. Some tricks will not only save you money but also valuable time while travelling.

Maria Shvab, an experienced travel blogger, shared her tips on Instagram.

What you should avoid when travelling

The tourist tips to get from the airport exclusively by public transport, as this way you will spend a few dollars to get to the city instead of a tidy sum on a taxi or transfer.

Maria also tips to plan your trip to only one place, as daily travel and transfers take a lot of time and energy.

"I used to have an itinerary for 3-4 cities for a 5-day trip, but that’s it, basta! Moving, checking in and out, unpacking, resting — there’s not much time left for a new city, so why gallop around Europe? Now, my formula is 1 city = at least 2 days. And I go to neighbouring cities for a full day without things," the traveller wrote.

The girl also tips travellers to book accommodation not only on the popular Booking service, as this way they can find much better deals. She also advised travellers to spare their legs and use public transport to get to the desired locations even when walking.

