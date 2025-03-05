Why you shouldn’t clap at the end of a flight — tips for tourists

A pilot of a plane. Illustrative photo: Freepik

Some passengers usually clap after landing to thank the pilot for a safe flight. The flight attendant explained why it made no sense for passengers to do so.

Express writes about it.

Why you shouldn’t clap at the end of a flight

She explained that the pilot would not hear the clapping because the cockpit door blocks the noise. The specialist simply won’t hear the ovation of grateful passengers.

The flight attendant explained that clapping should only be done after the plane has landed completely, as unforeseen situations can occur before that point. In particular, brake failure, emergency reverse or tyre failure.

Also, some may find clapping unfair, as every successful flight is the result of teamwork. Flight safety is ensured by the crew, air traffic controllers, and ground staff.

The flight attendant advised expressing your gratitude at the end of the flight when you exit the plane.

"The pilot and crew will usually wait at the exit giving you an opportunity to show your gratitude," she added.

