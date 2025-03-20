Bans for tourists — how to avoid getting a fine

Bans in different countries. Photo: Freepik

Every country has its own unique laws and regulations. Some of them may surprise you.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you about strange bans in different parts of the world.

Camouflage clothing

In many countries in the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa, civilians are banned from wearing camouflage prints. In Barbados, wearing camouflage clothing or accessories can land you in jail for up to a year or a fine of up to USD 2,000.

High heels

High heels are banned in several historical locations in Greece, including the Acropolis, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, and the Theatre of Epidaurus in the Peloponnese region. According to Greek officials, high heels can damage these ancient monuments.

A girl in heels. Photo: Freepik

Bikini

In Grenada (an island country in the Caribbean — Ed.), you are allowed to wear a swimsuit only on the beach. If you leave the beach in a bikini, you risk being charged with indecent exposure. This offense carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a USD 270 fine.

Kissing and hugging

In Dubai, any public displays of affection are banned. Kissing and holding hands can lead to trouble. Violation of these bans can result in fines, deportation or imprisonment.

Swearing

Swearing in public has been illegal in Jamaica since 1843, and the "swearing law" is still in effect. If you loudly utter an obscene word or sing a song with profanity in Jamaica, you can be fined USD 1,500 or imprisoned for up to 30 days.

As a reminder, earlier, we told you about Greece's pearl, which can become the great alternative to Mykonos. We also wrote about where in the Maldives the sea is covered with stars.