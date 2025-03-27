These travel destinations will disappoint you — TOP 10 Worst Tourist Attractions in the World

Gardaland amusement park in Italy. Photo: citymagazine.si

Alton Towers in the UK has been ranked the world’s worst tourist attractions, according to an analysis by Radical Storage. The study examined 95,352 visitor reviews across 200 of the most popular tourist destinations.

Novyny.LIVE reveals the top 10 most disappointing tourist attractions.

These travel destinations will disappoint you

Almost half of the reviews (49.4%) about Alton Towers amusement park in Staffordshire are negative. Tourists complain about inaccurate ticket information, overpriced services and poor customer service.

The Széchenyi Baths in Budapest and Siam Park in Spain were also in the top three. Tourists complain about rude staff and a lack of facilities for visitors with disabilities.

TOP 10 worst tourist attractions in the world

Alton Towers Park, Staffordshire, United Kingdom

Széchenyi Thermal Bath and Pool, Budapest, Hungary

Siam Park, Tenerife, Spain

Time Out Market, Lisbon, Portugal

Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy

Horseshoe Casino, Las Vegas, USA

Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, Ireland

Gardaland Park, Lake Garda, Italy

Topkapi Palace, Istanbul, Turkey

National Air and Space Museum, Washington, D.C., USA

