These travel destinations will disappoint you — TOP 10 Worst Tourist Attractions in the World

Alton Towers in the UK has been ranked the world’s worst tourist attractions, according to an analysis by Radical Storage. The study examined 95,352 visitor reviews across 200 of the most popular tourist destinations.
Almost half of the reviews (49.4%) about Alton Towers amusement park in Staffordshire are negative. Tourists complain about inaccurate ticket information, overpriced services and poor customer service.
The Széchenyi Baths in Budapest and Siam Park in Spain were also in the top three. Tourists complain about rude staff and a lack of facilities for visitors with disabilities.
- Alton Towers Park, Staffordshire, United Kingdom
- Széchenyi Thermal Bath and Pool, Budapest, Hungary
- Siam Park, Tenerife, Spain
- Time Out Market, Lisbon, Portugal
- Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy
- Horseshoe Casino, Las Vegas, USA
- Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, Ireland
- Gardaland Park, Lake Garda, Italy
- Topkapi Palace, Istanbul, Turkey
- National Air and Space Museum, Washington, D.C., USA
