Holidays in Spain — tourists can be fined for alcohol on the beach

Ukrainians planning a holiday in Spain this year need to know the local rules. Violating them can result in a hefty fine, which may not fit into your travel budget.

Express writes about it.

Fines for drinking alcohol in Spain

It is reported that in some cities in Spain, tourists can be fined up to EUR 600 for drinking alcohol on the street. It is also illegal to drink alcohol in other public places, including beaches.

Tourists can also be fined a larger amount if public drinking disrupts public order or causes harm to others.

The popular Balearic Islands, including Magaluf, Mallorca, Playa de Palma, Majorca and Ibiza, have special local laws. They restrict the sale and availability of alcohol in certain areas.

In particular, the sale of alcohol in local establishments and shops from 9.30 pm to 8 am is strictly prohibited.

