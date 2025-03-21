Where do the happiest people live — TOP 10 happiest countries

A woman smiling. Photo: Freepik

The Center for Wellbeing Research at Oxford University has found out in which countries live the happiest people in 2025. It is based on citizens' responses to questions about their own life assessment.

This was reported by The Sun.

Who topped the ranking of the happiest countries

For the eighth year in a row, Finland has topped the list of the world's happiest countries. Despite sub-zero temperatures and constant darkness, the country's residents have other reasons to feel good every day. In particular, health care is funded by the state, air quality meets World Health Organization standards, and the gender equality index is higher than the European average.

Other Scandinavian countries, such as Denmark and Iceland, share second and third place in the ranking with the same index of 7.52. The Netherlands and Sweden complete the top five.

TOP-10 of the happiest countries in the world:

Finland 7.74

Denmark 7.52

Iceland 7.52

Sweden 7.34

Netherlands 7.31

Costa Rica 7.27

Norway 7.26

Israel 7.23

Luxembourg 7.12

Mexico 6.98

Rating of the happiest countries in the world. Photo: The Sun

