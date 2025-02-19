Ryanair will cancel some flights — What is the reason

Our social media:

Ryanair will reduce the number of flights to this country

19 February 2025 11:15
Airplane of the low-cost airline Ryanair. Photo: ryanair.com
The Irish airline Ryanair plans to reduce the number of flights to France due to the government's decision to increase aviation taxes and fees.

This was reported by the Independent.

What will change in Ryanair flights to France

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has threatened to reduce the number of flights to France if the country does decide to raise taxes. 

"France is already a high-tax country, and if it raises its already high taxes further, we will probably reduce our options," said Ryanair CEO.

Ryanair is calling on France to abolish aviation taxes, reduce air traffic control (ATC) fees, and abandon traffic restrictions.

