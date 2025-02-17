The Museum of Art and History of Judaism in Paris will be closed — Details

Museum of Art and History of Judaism. Photo: Instagram.com/mahjparis

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Paris, the Museum of Jewish Art and History, will close its doors to visitors for several years. The museum's management has made this decision for the purpose of reconstruction, according to the announcement on the official website.

Museum of Art and History of Judaism to be closed for reconstruction

In January 2025, the Parisian authorities decided to renovate and expand the city's museums to make them more comfortable for visitors.

The Museum of Art and History of Judaism is also facing major changes. The institution will be closed for several years for reconstruction and expansion.

The museum is expected to temporarily cease operations at the end of 2027 and reopen its doors to visitors in 2030.

Therefore, tourists are advised to hurry up to enjoy the tours of the museum before its reconstruction. To get into the museum, you should buy tickets in advance on the website.

It should be noted that not only the Museum of Jewish Art and History will be closed for some time. The Pompidou Center, the Museum of Romantic Life and part of the Louvre will also be undergoing renovations.

Earlier, we wrote about destinations in Europe to feel like a Disney character for at least a weekend — three cities you should add these cities to your travel guide.

Also, read about the most interesting events in Europe in 2025 in our article.