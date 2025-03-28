This beach in Spain introduced a smoking ban with a 2000 euros fine

The beach in the Spanish city of Alicante. Photo: Pinterest

A strict smoking ban has been introduced on the main beach of Alicante, L'Albir Beach. It will take effect from the beginning of summer.

This was reported by Daily Mail.

Alicante banned tourists from smoking on the beach

Located on Spain's Costa Blanca, between Benidorm and Altea, the 600-meter-long beach is accompanied by a promenade with restaurants, bars, cafés, and shops.

The new regulation was announced by the mayor of L'Alfas, Vicente Arques. According to him, the measure is part of a broader "council policy to position ourselves as a benchmark for healthy international tourism".

Violators will be fined 2000 euros.

But this is not the first such ban. Many other regions of Spain have adopted similar rules. In particular, the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Barcelona have banned smoking on their beaches.

The city of Alicante. Photo: Pinterest

Local authorities aim to protect beaches from litter, preserve marine life and promote healthy lifestyles among residents.

Cigarette filters are one of the main sources of pollution due to the plastic in their composition. They emit harmful chemicals that can take up to 14 years to decompose.

Earlier, we told you where tourists are not advised to go in 2025. Also, find out about Greece’s pearl, which can become the great alternative to Mykonos.