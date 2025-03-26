The fairytale city in France — why you should visit Colmar

The French city of Colmar. Photo: visit.alsace

The city of Colmar is located in the Alsace region in the north-east of France. Its houses and streets look as if they came from a storybook.

Express writes about it.

Why you should visit the city of Colmar in France

The French city of Colmar is known for its architectural monuments and museums. It is decorated with vineyards, beautiful houses, canals, and flower exhibitions. Tourists also enjoy local wines.

The cityscape even inspired the director of the Japanese animated film Howl's Moving Castle, Hayao Miyazaki.

Colorful wooden-framed merchants' houses make Colmar special. Some of them were built in the 16th century. More than 1,000 lanterns illuminate them at night.

The city is located on the canals of the Lauch River and is called the "little Venice".

The French city of Colmar. Photo: frenchmoments.eu

Colmar is also known as the capital of Alsace wine. It produces some of the most famous dry Rieslings in the world, as well as very aromatic Gewürztraminer wines.

As a reminder, earlier, we told you about Greece's pearl, which can become the great alternative to Mykonos. We also wrote about where in the Maldives the sea is covered with stars.