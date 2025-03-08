Tips for tourists — Don't wear this in Japan

Japanese people enjoy Sakura blossoms. Photo: wikipedia.org

Japan is a country of conservative people, and too revealing clothing on tourists can really annoy the locals, Express reports.

What not to wear in Japan

Japan welcomes around 30 million tourists every year. However, travelers must adhere to certain dress code rules. Experienced travelers advise against any revealing clothing. This includes T-shirts, shorts and miniskirts. These items should not be worn when visiting shrines and temples.

Beautiful Japan. Photo: kuonitumlare.com

Tourists in Japan should also avoid deep cut clothing and wearing revealing jeans, as locals will definitely notice and may react negatively. Experienced travelers advise men to wear clean socks.

