Spain is very popular among tourists. To avoid long lines and crowds, you should fly to the city of Logroño in the north of the country.

Why you should visit the city of Logroño in Spain

Although Logroño is quite small, it can compete with the leading gastronomic cities in Spain. It is famous for local beer snacks called tapas. However, locals advise choosing establishments away from the center, as the food is tastier there.

Among the city's attractions is the Plaza del Mercado, a central square with terraced buildings. Muralla del Revellín is the best place to see artifacts of Logroño's medieval walls, as well as the ancient arch that was once the threshold to the old town.

The oldest church in the city is the Church of St. Bartolome, built in the XII century. It impresses with its exquisitely carved Gothic-style doors.

