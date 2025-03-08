How to fit all your belongings in hand luggage — tips for tourists

Luggage check at the airport. Photo: Freepik

Strict airline restrictions are forcing passengers to find creative ways to avoid overpaying for luggage. The travelling writer shared her life hacks on how to fit all your belongings in your hand luggage.

Express writes about it.

Buy a duty free package

After passing through airport security and before boarding, you will see a number of duty free shops where you can buy a variety of goods. The traveller advises buying something like a pack of chocolates or a drink to get a duty free bag, where you can put things that don’t fit in your hand luggage.

Wear a cross-body bag

The traveller explained that airport security never pays much attention to such bags. You can hide it under your jacket or under a jumper. The number of things you can put in a cross-body bag will really surprise you.

A traveller’s luggage. Photo: Freepik

Take a pillow for travelling

The traveller tips stuffing small clothes, such as socks and bikinis, into it instead of packing them in your hand luggage. Travelling pillows don’t take up much space and can help you out if something doesn’t fit in your bag.

Earlier, we told you why South Korea is a perfect destination for introverts. Also, popular low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air urged passengers to check the airports of the cities they plan to fly to.