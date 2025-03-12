Xiaomi unveiled the new camera app — which smartphones will be the first to get it

Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone camera. Photo: Unsplash

The Xiaomi company released the new Camera app, which was announced as part of the presentation of the flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Details have been revealed, as well as the list of devices that will receive the update first.

Which Xiaomi smartphones will get the new Camera app?

The new design of the Camera app has made it more intuitive. Some settings have disappeared from the main screen, and the most frequently used tools have been added. At the same time, night mode has been integrated into the photo and video modes.

The professional mode has also received new settings aimed at shooting video. The developers have added eight new shutter sounds, updated the appearance of some icons, and tried to simplify the use of the app as much as possible, mainly for those who do not have professional photography skills.

In addition to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, other devices of the company will also receive the updated Camera app, and the devices that will be among the first to receive the new version have already been announced:

Xiaomi 15/15 Pro/15 Ultra;

Xiaomi 14/14 Pro/14 Ultra;

Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Lite;

Xiaomi 12S/12S Pro/12S Ultra;

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4/Fold 3;

Xiaomi MIX Flip;

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro;

Redmi K70/K70 Pro;

Redmi K60/K60 Pro;

Redmi Note 14/14 5G/14 Pro/14 Pro 5G/14 Pro+ 5G;

Redmi Note 13/13 5G/13 Pro/13 Pro 5G/13 Pro+ 5G;

Redmi Turbo 4;

POCO F6/F6 Pro.

As a reminder, Xiaomi continues to work on improving its HyperOS operating system shell. According to the company’s latest reports, owners of some smartphones, as well as flagship models, will be left without new updates this year.

We also wrote that the owners of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones received the new update of the HyperOS shell. In it, they found one interesting feature that helps save battery power.