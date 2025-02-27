Представлено Xiaomi 15 Ultra — Топові характеристики, новий дизайн і потужні камери

Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been officially launched in China. The smartphone has an updated design and internal changes that retain the characteristic details of the Ultra line.

GSMArena writes about it.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra spesifications

6.73-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 3200 nits of peak brightness. The resolution is 1440x3200. The display is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 tempered glass;

Snapdragon 8 Elite chip;

Three memory versions: 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB and 16 GB/1 TB. The first is a Chinese exclusive;

6000 mAh battery, which will be reduced to 5400 mAh in the global version;

90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has received a significant update to the camera unit. There are three sensors in the bottom row, and a new massive periscope is located above all other modules. During the presentation, it was reported that in addition to two-color options in the style of Leica cameras, there will be two of them.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra presentation. Photo: Xiaomi

The main camera is equipped with an inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and supports optical image stabilization (OIS). The TV has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor with 3x optical zoom, OIS and macro mode. The periscope has a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor (1/1.4-inch size) that provides 4.3x zoom and supports "quality lossless zoom" up to 200mm and 400mm. The wide-angle camera uses a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor with autofocus.

The protective cover of the camera unit is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the partnership with Leica facilitates the fine-tuning of the system.

The smartphone allows you to record 4K video at 60/120 frames per second and also supports 8K recording. It also supports ACES LOG technology and the UIS video stabilization system.

Xiaomi representatives emphasize the efficiency of the cooling system, which they say is superior to similar solutions in the iPhone. They also claim that the zoom photo quality of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaves more details and provides more saturated colors compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra presentation. Photo: Xiaomi

Three T1 chips are responsible for the stability of the connection. The global version of the model differs from the Chinese version with eSIM support and a smaller battery. The water and dust protection meets the IP68 standard, and the HyperOS system includes a set of Hyper AI functions. The smartphone can also be synced with iPhone, iPad or Mac devices for data transfer.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a new accessory that turns it into a camera-like device — a customizable shutter button, a separate 2000 mAh battery and IP54 protection.

The prices are:

12/256GB model is $895;

16/512GB model is $960;

16GB/1TB model is $1,070.

Contrary to expectations, the starting price has not changed compared to the previous generation. The global presentation of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place on March 2.

