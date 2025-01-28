Artificial Intelligence — will it double lifespan to 160 years?

A robotic arm touches a human hand. Photo: Pexels

The future of Artificial Intelligence has become one of the main topics of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Today, large tech corporations are actively investing in generative artificial intelligence, seeing it as the key to the future. However, there is a certain note of despair among the predictions made at the conference. For example, the CEO of AI company Anthropic stated that due to Artificial Intelligence, human lifespan would double during the next 5-10 years.

Gizmodo reported it.

Will Artificial Intelligence be able to double human lifespan

Dario Amodi made this statement during the Technology in the World panel, noting that his predictions are the most optimistic regarding the speed of change that AI implementation can bring.

"I believe that by 2026 or 2027, we will have AI systems that will be better than almost all humans in almost all areas. I see a lot of positive potential," Amodi noted.

But the most interesting thing Amodi said was about the possible impact of AI on biology and health. In his opinion, these are the areas that can lead to a significant lifespan extension.

"If everything goes according to plan, we can make 100 years of progress in biology in just 5-10 years. Doubling the human lifespan in this case does not look so fantastic. And if AI can speed up this process, it can happen even faster," he stated.

But how realistic are such predictions? Amodi’s own phrase that this is not a very precise science already speaks volumes. Doubling the human lifespan in such a short period of time seems unrealistic. For example, according to Gizmodo, only 3.1% of women and 1.3% of men born in 2019 are likely to reach the age of 100. A doubling of lifespan would mean that ordinary people could live to 160 years old, far exceeding any record.

Stuart Jay Olshansky, the professor at the University of Illinois at School of Public Health in Chicago, noted that technology has indeed contributed to the increase in lifespan over the past century, but it has a limit.

"There’s a lot of money being invested in this, and a lot of good research going on. But at the same time, there are a lot of exaggerations. I would like people to stop saying that everyone will live to 120 or 150," explains Olshansky.

Nevertheless, the obsession of the tech world’s wealthy with the idea of immortality is understandable. Everyone, regardless of their wealth, will die someday, and even billions of dollars cannot change this fact.

Can AI really change life in a significant way? It is quite possible. However, when it comes to doubling lifespan, time will tell.

As a reminder, the Chinese startup DeepSeek has recently gained incredible popularity among users. It is the model of Artificial Intelligence that has attracted attention by surpassing ChatGPT.

We also wrote that DeepSeek became the most popular application in the US App Store. The startup’s AI assistant model managed to overtake its competitor ChatGPT.