The mystery of the letter "i" in Apple — What does the "i" stands for in iPhone

Steve Jobs holding the first iPhone. Photo: Kimberly White/REUTERS

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone and revolutionized the mobile phone market. During the presentation, he emphasized that the new device had three main functions: it was a combination of a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone, and a breakthrough in Internet communications. Since then many people have been wondering why there was an "i" in the name?

This was reported by Comments.

What does the letter "i" mean in iPhone

It doesn't only appear on iPhones: Apple has released many devices bearing the label, from iPads to iMacs to iPods. The little letter has become a brand icon, but not everyone knows its original meaning.

In 1997, Steve Jobs returned to Apple, which was on the verge of bankruptcy. The very next year, the iMac was released, a revolutionary personal computer with convenient access to the Internet. Jobs wanted to call it MacMan, inspired by sounding brands like Walkman and Pac-Man, but advertising consultant Ken Segal suggested the option of "iMac".

During a presentation on May 6, 1998, Steve Jobs explained that the letter "i" stood for "Internet," but that the symbol had a broader meaning. Jobs deciphered it with a few English words:

individual;

instruct;

inform;

inspire.

Eventually, the "i" became a powerful symbol of Apple's philosophy. After the success of the iMac, the company began actively using the prefix in the names of new developments. Apple's first mass-market portable laptop, the iBook, was released in 1999, and the iPod was introduced in 2001. In 2007, the world saw the iPhone, which could have been called Mobi, TriPod, TelePod, or even iPad.

As a reminder, Apple will hold the WWDC 2025 event on June 9, where it will present iOS 19. Insiders emphasize that this will be one of the biggest updates in the company's history.

We also wrote that until now, Apple smartphones didn't support 8K video recording. One of the insiders claims that the company still plans to integrate this feature into the iPhone 17.