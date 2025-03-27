iPhone 17 will be able to shoot video in 8K — changes in cameras

A plane passenger shoots a video on his iPhone through the window. Photo: Unsplash

Apple's smartphones have not yet supported 8K video recording, despite the fact that the previous iPhone 16 line had every chance to implement the high-resolution feature. The person known for his truthful leaks claims that with the release of the iPhone 17, the company still plans to introduce the ability to record in 8K.

GSMArena writes about it.

Will the iPhone 17 be able to shoot video in 8K?

Currently, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and the Pro and Pro Max — up to 120 frames per second. According to internal information, Apple was looking to add 8K when developing the iPhone 16, but then there was a problem with the telephoto sensor in the Pro versions, which did not meet the requirements for recording in this resolution.

8K recording requires a sensor of about 35 MP, while the iPhone's camera has only 12 MP. According to Apple, offering 8K recording only with the main module and not with the telephoto module would be confusing for users, as they would not be able to switch between all cameras while recording in the same mode.

Unlike Apple, Android smartphone manufacturers usually aim to offer the highest possible resolution on each sensor. If the new iPhone 17 line does indeed receive 8K support, it means that the company plans to upgrade the telephoto camera, increasing its resolution to meet the requirements of 8K video recording.

As a reminder, one of the well-known analysts doubled down on the rumors about the iPhone 17 line. He said that the new series would receive an updated 24-megapixel front camera.

We also wrote that the well-known insider Mark Gurman spoke about the new features of the iPhone 17 line. He touched upon the changes that can be expected in all four models of the series.