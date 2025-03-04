Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are officially unveiled — what are the prices and specifications?

A woman holding a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro smartphone. Photo: Nothing

The British company Nothing unveiled mid-range smartphones Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, which replace last year’s models. The design of both new products has changed slightly, retaining the branded Glyph light panel on the transparent back. In addition, the smartphones now have an additional Essential Key button that can be used to quickly capture and send content to a special "AI-controlled" space called Essential Space or, for example, to record voice notes.

What are the features of Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro?

Both models retain a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2392x1080 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 30 to 120 Hz. The manufacturer claims a peak brightness of 3000 nits and the use of Panda Glass to protect the screen. The fingerprint scanner in these smartphones is traditionally built directly into the display.

In terms of performance, the devices are also identical, as they are powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G processor paired with a 5000 mAh battery and support fast charging with a power of 50W.

The main difference between Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro is the camera configuration. The junior model now boasts a 50-megapixel telephoto module with 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. The main camera of the smartphone is also 50 megapixels (f/1.88) with optical stabilisation and an additional wide-angle module with a resolution of 8 megapixels. A 32-megapixel sensor is used for selfies.

Nothing Phone (3a) smartphone design. Photo: Nothing

At the same time, the older version has a 50 megapixel periscope camera (3x optical zoom, 6x hybrid and 60x ultra-zoom), a 50 megapixel front camera, and an updated design of the camera unit with a round "island" design.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro smartphone design. Photo: Nothing

In other aspects, the characteristics are generally the same:

both smartphones have an IP64 dust and splash protection rating;

run on Android 15 with the proprietary NothingOS 3.1 shell;

have an additional Essential Key button.

This button allows you to quickly take screenshots and send them to a special Essential Space or launch other functions, such as voice memos.

What are the prices for the new products?

The Phone (3a) will be available in black, white, and blue colors and will be priced from EUR 329 for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 12+256 GB configuration is estimated at EUR 379. Some sources also mention a starting price of USD 380 for the 12GB RAM version, while public sales of this model are scheduled to begin on March 11, 2025.

The Phone (3a) Pro will go on sale on March 11 for EUR 459 in the 12+256 GB variant and will be available in black and grey colors only. The manufacturer promises three years of operating system updates and several more years of security updates. In some regions, additional configurations with 8 GB of RAM will be available, but the global cost of these versions may vary.

