Microsoft releases final Windows 10 security update before support ends

Microsoft has released one final update for Windows 10, addressing critical security vulnerabilities just days after officially ending support for the operating system.

Final Windows 10 update shields devices before upgrade to Windows 11

The patch serves as the final free update for Windows 10 users. After installing it, users will need to either pay for extended support or upgrade to Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates.

While Windows 10 reached its end of support this week, Microsoft said the extra patch aims to protect devices from potential cyber threats in the short term. Security experts have warned that unpatched systems could become prime targets for hackers, prompting this final fix from the company.

Consumer groups had previously urged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to extend Windows 10’s lifecycle, but the company maintained its transition plan toward Windows 11, which requires newer security hardware standards not found in many older PCs.

How to get the final update

Windows 10 users can manually install the update by going to Settings — Update & Security — Windows Update, then selecting "Download and install." The computer will restart several times during the process.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is expected to unveil new AI-powered features for its Edge browser, with deeper Copilot integration, as part of its upcoming announcements later this week.

