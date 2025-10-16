Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Microsoft releases last Windows 10 update before support ends

Microsoft releases last Windows 10 update before support ends

en
Publication time 16 October 2025 16:17
Updated 16:18
Microsoft releases final Windows 10 security update before support ends
Windows 10 logo displayed on a desktop background with a scenic beach view. Photo: NewsBytes.

Microsoft has released one final update for Windows 10, addressing critical security vulnerabilities just days after officially ending support for the operating system.

This was reported by News18.

Advertisement

Final Windows 10 update shields devices before upgrade to Windows 11

The patch serves as the final free update for Windows 10 users. After installing it, users will need to either pay for extended support or upgrade to Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates.

While Windows 10 reached its end of support this week, Microsoft said the extra patch aims to protect devices from potential cyber threats in the short term. Security experts have warned that unpatched systems could become prime targets for hackers, prompting this final fix from the company.

Consumer groups had previously urged Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to extend Windows 10’s lifecycle, but the company maintained its transition plan toward Windows 11, which requires newer security hardware standards not found in many older PCs.

How to get the final update

Windows 10 users can manually install the update by going to Settings — Update & Security — Windows Update, then selecting "Download and install." The computer will restart several times during the process.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is expected to unveil new AI-powered features for its Edge browser, with deeper Copilot integration, as part of its upcoming announcements later this week.

Read more:

Microsoft extends free Windows 10 security updates until 2026

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

5 deadly Windows mistakes (and how to dodge them)

Microsoft Windows computers updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information