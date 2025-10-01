Elon Musk launches Grokipedia — a new alternative to Wikipedia

Entrepreneur Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

The development of Grokipedia — an online encyclopedia by xAI — was announced by Elon Musk, who describes it as a "tangible improvement over Wikipedia." No exact launch date has been provided, but the project is positioned as a more open alternative with broader rules regarding sources.

Musk shared this information on the X platform.

Advertisement

What is known about the Grokipedia concept

The announcement came in response to criticism of Wikipedia from bankers and investors. Former investment banker John Lefevre noted that Wikipedia’s rules do not allow citing certain media outlets, such as Fox News. Investor David Sacks added that articles on the encyclopedia are constantly rewritten, even though it is trusted by a large audience and its content is used for training LLM models.

We are building Grokipedia @xAI.



Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.



Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Reacting to Sachs’ post on X, Musk announced that the Grokipedia project will be handled by the xAI team. The service is intended to serve as a Wikipedia alternative, featuring more flexible rules and access to a broader range of sources for citation.

Musk did not specify a release date for Grokipedia.

Read more:

Elon Musk’s Starship finally succeeds after costly setbacks

$329M for Tesla owner's family — what's behind the payout?

Twitter turns 19 — here's how it changed the internet