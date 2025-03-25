Robotic Jackie Chan — Unitree's G1 model has learnt to do a kip-up (video)

Unitree G1 humanoid robot. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The company Unitree continues to amaze the world with its breakthroughs in robotics. Their already well-known humanoid robot G1 was the first to learn how to perform the "kip-up" trick, an acrobatic movement in which an object instantly jumps from a prone position to its feet.

Interesting Engineering writes about it.

How the robot managed to perform the complex acrobatic trick

With its compact size, the G1 robot can impress with its agility and precision. The company is constantly updating the model's algorithms, which allows it to learn to perform more complex actions and demonstrate a higher level of control and adaptation.

In the new video, G1 also demonstrates a combat reversal kick with a trainer and skilfully performs Tai Chi Chuan elements. The robot can get up from a face-up position, even when there is an obstacle in front of its "eyes" in the form of a bag.

Another test showed how G1 managed to maintain its balance after receiving a kick in the back while walking. Thanks to the instantaneous adjustment of the position of its legs, arms, and body, it demonstrated reflexes close to human ones.

The robot has 23 degrees of freedom, which ensures stability and coordination of movements. It is 1.32 m tall and weighs 35 kg. Its folding design makes it easy to transport: when folded, its dimensions are only 68.5x45x30 cm.

The robot is powered by a removable 9000 mAh battery that provides up to 2 hours of operation. An 8-core processor controls the movements, and the movement speed reaches 2 m/s.

As a reminder, Neura Robotics from Germany will present the new generation of robots equipped with AI and sensor technology. According to the developers, they will be the best in the world in their class.

We also wrote that the Chinese company EngineAI demonstrated how their PM01 robot became the first in the world to successfully perform the forward flip among humanoid robots. The robot received a round of applause from the audience.