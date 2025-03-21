German company presents 4NE-1 robot with sensory capabilities

The humanoid robot Neura 4NE-1. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The German company Neura Robotics will present a new generation of robots equipped with artificial intelligence and sensor technology. This will be the third generation of the 4NE-1 humanoid robot, which, according to the developers, will be the best in its class.

This was reported by Interesting Engineering.

Humanoid robot Neura 4NE-1

Neura Robotics specializes in creating advanced robots with sensory capabilities that allow them to analyze the environment through vision, hearing and touch. As competition in the field of automation intensifies between Europe, the United States and China, the launch of 4NE-1 is part of Europe's strategy to maintain its leadership in robotics.

In January 2025, the company raised $120 million in investments that will accelerate the development of so-called "cognitive" robots — devices capable of perceiving and processing information at a higher level.

Neura Robotics first unveiled the 4NE-1 concept last year. The new robot is 1.8 meters tall and weighs 80 kilograms. It can carry loads of up to 15 kg and reach speeds of up to 3 km/h.

Its main feature is interchangeable forearms that can be adapted to perform different tasks both at home and in industry.

The 4NE-1 was developed in collaboration with Nvidia, which provided its AI services, models and computing platforms. As a result, Neura was able to significantly reduce the time it takes to create a new generation of robots. In a recently released video, the company demonstrated how the robot performs various household tasks, confirming its potential for home use.

Thanks to its sensory "skin" and reinforcement learning technology, the 4NE-1 can improve its skills over time and adapt to the work environment. Neura Robotics notes that the robot will become a real assistant in performing routine tasks, allowing people to spend more time on creativity and relaxation.

"It should be the best robot on the market. I’m super excited to show something in June, which will actually beat also all the other humanoids on this planet," David Reger, CEO of Neura Robotics, told TechFirst podcast.

Neura Robotics develops not only robotics, but also innovative software. Its cloud platform, Neuraverse, is designed as a marketplace for robotic capabilities and an operating system for cognitive robots.

This differentiates the company from many competitors who focus solely on hardware. With Neuraverse, developers can create new applications for robots and extend their capabilities.

