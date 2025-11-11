Stream Ring unveiled — an AI-powered smart ring for voice notes and music control

Smart ring Stream Ring. Photo: Sandbar.

The startup Sandbar has introduced the Stream Ring — a smart ring designed to record voice, take notes, and interact with AI. The gadget also controls music playback and syncs with a mobile app.

This was reported on Sandbar’s official website.

What Stream Ring is and how it works

The Stream Ring is worn on the index finger. Its flat surface features a touch panel that activates recording with a tap, while built-in microphones are sensitive enough to capture even a whisper. By default, the microphones remain off and activate only when touched. Transcriptions are available through Sandbar’s dedicated iOS app.

The Stream Ring app includes an AI-based chatbot capable of interacting with the user during note-taking. Recordings can be organized into separate editable notes, reviewed by day or week, and even refined using AI. With personalization settings, the assistant can adapt to the user’s voice.

The flat surface of the ring also functions as a controller — allowing users to manage playback and adjust volume.

Who’s behind Sandbar

Sandbar was founded by two former Meta employees. CEO Mina Fahmi has experience in developing human-machine interfaces and previously worked at Kernel and Magic Leap. CTO Kirak Hong formerly worked at Google before joining CTRL-Labs, where he met Fahmi. Meta acquired CTRL-Labs in 2019. Hong was involved in developing neural interfaces for wearable devices.

Several years ago, amid the rise of large language models, Fahmi created an experimental journaling app and began exploring conversational hardware interfaces — an idea that eventually led to the creation of a smart ring for recording thoughts "on the go."

Pre-orders for the Stream Ring are already open: the silver version costs $250, and the gold one $300. Shipments are expected to begin in summer 2026. The Pro subscription, priced at $10 per month, offers unlimited chats and notes along with early access to new features — and those who pre-order will receive three months of it for free.

