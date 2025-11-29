Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 29 November 2025 07:07
The EU has approved a single charging standard — when and which devices will be required to switch
Charging cables for smartphones in hand. Photo: Freepik

The European Commission has approved new rules under which most charging devices with a capacity of up to 100 W must switch to the unified USB Type-C standard. The regulation will enter into force on December 14, 2028, and will cover a wide range of household and computer equipment.

This is stated in the Official Journal of the EU.

Advertisement

Which devices will be required to switch to USB-C

As stated in the document, the new regulation establishes a common standard for the compatibility of charging devices with equipment of up to 100 W. All such adapters must have a USB-C port and special labeling with the words Common Charger, indicating that the charger can be used with various compatible devices.

The rules apply to external power supplies for wireless chargers, chargers for general-purpose batteries, as well as network equipment such as routers and modems. Separately, the regulation concerns power supplies for monitors and some gaming consoles — in cases where they are not connected directly to a 220 V outlet, but through an external converter.

The single charging standard is a logical extension of the EU’s course toward port unification. Starting from December 2024, all smartphones and tablets sold in the Union must have a USB-C port. Laptops must switch to this standard by April 2026, and the new requirements for charging adapters will finally consolidate this universal connection system.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
