10 unexpected devices you can pair with your smartphone

What can you plug into a phone — besides the charger?
The charging port on a smartphone is often thought of as just a "socket" for the battery. In fact, it opens up a lot more scenarios if you know what to plug in.
MakeUseOf writes about it.
Flash Drives and External Drives
The easiest way to free up memory is to plug in a flash drive or portable drive and transfer files. You'll need an OTG adapter or USB-C flash drive, and on an iPhone with Lightning, a compatible flash drive or Lightning-to-USB adapter. Hard drives often don't have enough power, so it's safer to use a separately powered model or a powered USB hub.
Game Controllers
For gaming, it's more convenient to connect an Xbox/PlayStation controller or mobile pads. Most phones support "plug-and-play", but it's worth checking if the game recognizes the Game Controller.
Keyboards and Mice
For letters and documents, wired peripherals are connected via an OTG adapter, or, if necessary, via a powered USB hub. Drivers are usually not required.
Ethernet Cables
When Wi-Fi is spotty, USB-C-to-Ethernet (or Lightning-to-Ethernet for older iPhones) provides wired internet. Once connected, the phone usually automatically prioritizes it.
Projectors
Smartphones with DisplayPort Alt Mode support can output images via USB-C-to-HDMI/VGA. Older iPhones require a Lightning Digital AV Adapter, and micro-USB requires an MHL adapter (results vary by model).
DSLR Cameras
Photos and videos can be transferred directly to your phone via a USB-C/Lightning-to-USB cable if your camera supports USB transfer and is turned on. On iPhone, import is done through Photos.
Printers
Printing from your phone is possible via USB with the appropriate adapter and the manufacturer's app or a compatible program. For iPhone, an AirPrint-compatible printer that also supports USB will help.
MIDI Controllers or Audio Interfaces
Music controllers and interfaces work via OTG and compatible apps (GarageBand, BandLab, FL Studio, etc.). Some models require a powered hub or appropriate adapters.
External Microphones
There are microphones with USB-C/Lightning that are automatically detected. For models with 3.5 mm, adapters are required (Lightning-to-3.5 mm or USB-C-to-3.5 mm with input support, not all adapters have it).
TVs or Monitors
The connection is similar to a projector: DisplayPort Alt Mode support and a USB-C-to-HDMI adapter are required. Samsung smartphones have DeX mode with a desktop, windows, and file drag-and-drop, and with a keyboard and mouse, the phone turns into a minimal "PC".
Read also: