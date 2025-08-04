10 unexpected devices you can pair with your smartphone

Smartphone charging port. Photo: Unsplash

The charging port on a smartphone is often thought of as just a "socket" for the battery. In fact, it opens up a lot more scenarios if you know what to plug in.

MakeUseOf writes about it.

Advertisement

Flash Drives and External Drives

The easiest way to free up memory is to plug in a flash drive or portable drive and transfer files. You'll need an OTG adapter or USB-C flash drive, and on an iPhone with Lightning, a compatible flash drive or Lightning-to-USB adapter. Hard drives often don't have enough power, so it's safer to use a separately powered model or a powered USB hub.

Game Controllers

For gaming, it's more convenient to connect an Xbox/PlayStation controller or mobile pads. Most phones support "plug-and-play", but it's worth checking if the game recognizes the Game Controller.

Keyboards and Mice

For letters and documents, wired peripherals are connected via an OTG adapter, or, if necessary, via a powered USB hub. Drivers are usually not required.

Ethernet Cables

When Wi-Fi is spotty, USB-C-to-Ethernet (or Lightning-to-Ethernet for older iPhones) provides wired internet. Once connected, the phone usually automatically prioritizes it.

Projectors

Smartphones with DisplayPort Alt Mode support can output images via USB-C-to-HDMI/VGA. Older iPhones require a Lightning Digital AV Adapter, and micro-USB requires an MHL adapter (results vary by model).

DSLR Cameras

Photos and videos can be transferred directly to your phone via a USB-C/Lightning-to-USB cable if your camera supports USB transfer and is turned on. On iPhone, import is done through Photos.

Printers

Printing from your phone is possible via USB with the appropriate adapter and the manufacturer's app or a compatible program. For iPhone, an AirPrint-compatible printer that also supports USB will help.

MIDI Controllers or Audio Interfaces

Music controllers and interfaces work via OTG and compatible apps (GarageBand, BandLab, FL Studio, etc.). Some models require a powered hub or appropriate adapters.

External Microphones

There are microphones with USB-C/Lightning that are automatically detected. For models with 3.5 mm, adapters are required (Lightning-to-3.5 mm or USB-C-to-3.5 mm with input support, not all adapters have it).

TVs or Monitors

The connection is similar to a projector: DisplayPort Alt Mode support and a USB-C-to-HDMI adapter are required. Samsung smartphones have DeX mode with a desktop, windows, and file drag-and-drop, and with a keyboard and mouse, the phone turns into a minimal "PC".

Read also:

Green line on phone screen? Here's what it means