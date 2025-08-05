5 surprising ways to use the USB port on your TV

Connecting the USB device to the TV. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Modern TVs have a lot of features that users rarely use. USB ports are one of the most underrated parts: they open up several scenarios that help expand functionality and make better use of your purchase.

Connect gaming controllers and peripherals

A large flat screen is perfect for fast-paced gaming. Consoles like Xbox or PlayStation work with your TV, and controllers can be connected via USB if wireless isn't working. Before you buy, check the manufacturer's website for compatible accessories.

Other peripherals can also be connected to your TV: wired keyboards and mice are usually compatible with Google TV and Android TV, and wired speakers can be an easy way to improve sound and create a "home theater."

Play media

USB is useful when you want to watch a movie downloaded to your computer on a big screen without buffering. Just copy the video or TV series to a drive formatted in FAT32 or NTFS and connect it to your TV.

Update your TV's firmware

Regular updates ensure stability, compatibility with new devices, and access to themes, features, and settings. The algorithm is simple: on the manufacturer's website, find the firmware section for a specific model, download the file, copy it to a USB drive in a supported file system, and insert it into the TV port. After recognizing the content, the update starts automatically; if prompted, confirm access.

Record live shows and enjoy them later

Modern TVs allow you not only to watch TV programs on the air, but also to record them to a USB drive in order to return to watching at a convenient time. We are talking about live broadcasts, not streaming services. For example, some Samsung remotes have a "123" button that opens the recording menu in Live TV mode, and LG has a similar sequence of actions. Recording can be stopped at any time — the file will be saved on the connected drive.

Make video calls

A plug-and-play webcam can help turn your living room into a meeting room. Connect it via USB Type-A to your TV and get a clear picture for work or real-time communication with family on a large diagonal. There are many affordable models with a wide viewing angle that can be conveniently attached to the top frame of the screen.

