Samsung TV: 6 key settings for a stunning picture

The confident picture on the screen depends not only on new technology but also on the right initial setup. A few minutes with the remote control will allow you to unlock the full potential of even the most expensive 4K-OLED TV from Samsung.

ZDNET writes about six steps to better picture quality on Samsung TVs.

Turn off Eco Mode

Most TVs come with an energy-saving mode that reduces brightness and contrast. It will save you only a few hryvnias a year, but it will significantly degrade the picture. On the remote control, press "Gear" — "All Settings" — "General and Privacy" — "Power and Energy Saving" — "Energy Saving Solution" and turn off the option.

Turn off Brightness Optimization

Also in the Power and Energy Saving menu, turn off brightness optimization. Ambient light sensors are often wrong, especially in rooms with changing daylight, so automatic corrections can only ruin colors.

Choose a Picture Mode designed for film

In All Settings — Picture Mode, select Movie, Cinema, or Filmmaker. They minimize artificial processing and render colors as intended by the director. Standard mode tends to be cooler, while Dynamic or Sports distorts the palette to make it unnaturally bright.

Adjust Brightness levels to suit your eyes

For SDR content, open the app without starting the video and go to All Settings — Picture — Advanced Settings — Brightness. Move the slider to a comfortable level.

For HDR, find a video with high dynamic range (search for "HDR video" on YouTube). Most viewers find that HDR looks best at maximum brightness, while SDR requires more subdued settings.

Experiment with Local Dimming

In All Settings — Picture — Advanced Settings — Local Dimming, select Low, Standard, or High. The lowest level reduces halos around bright objects, but dims bright areas. On most Samsung models, High mode gives you the most expressive shiny accents without excessive glow around you.

Turn off Motion Smoothing for cinematic viewing

By default, Motion Smoothing (Samsung's Picture Clarity/Auto Motion Plus) adds interlaced frames to 24 FPS video to reduce blurring. It's good for sports or games, but it gives films a soapy effect. In All Settings — Picture — Advanced Settings — Picture Clarity, turn the option off completely or adjust the Blur Reduction and Judder Reduction sliders to your liking.

