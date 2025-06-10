The worst place to hang your TV — Where not to mount your TV

TV on the wall. Photo: Unsplash

Most TV owners believe that they can place the device anywhere — on a cabinet or chest of drawers, for example, or hang it on the wall. However, experts warn that placing it in one location can significantly reduce the service life of expensive equipment, ITsider writes.

Heat is the main enemy of modern screens

The biggest threat is placing your TV right above a radiator or close to other heating sources.

Modern LED, LCD, and OLED models are sensitive to high temperatures. Inside the case, the electronics generate a lot of heat, which is removed through the ventilation holes. If there is a hot battery underneath the device, warm air rises and prevents natural cooling. Consequently, the internal temperature rises sharply, putting critical stress on the components.

Consequences can range from spots appearing on the matrix and reduced life to complete failure of the power supply.

