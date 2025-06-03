Legendary technology — where did plasma TVs disappear to?

Panasonic plasma TV. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

In the first decade of the 2000s, plasma TVs were considered the embodiment of the dream of "real cinema at home" — huge screens, rich colours, deep blacks. However, a little over a decade later, the shelves are empty, and the technology itself has become a rarity, remembered with a touch of nostalgia.

From development in the lab to the dustbin of history

The idea of self-luminous pixels was first realised in 1964 at the University of Illinois: researchers Donald Bitzer, Gene Slottow, and student Robert Wilson created a screen where cells filled with neon and xenon flashed under voltage. For many years, the development remained purely academic until it was picked up by Fujitsu, Panasonic, Pioneer, Samsung, and LG in the 1990s. At the dawn of the 2000s, plasma became a status symbol: the 42-inch model cost tens of thousands of USD, but demand was only growing.

The first buyers fell in love with the cinematic contrast, rich palette, and wide viewing angles. Each pixel glowed independently, without a continuous backlight, so black looked really dark, and fast frame changes were smooth and without noticeable loops. Add a slim body and the ability to hang the panel on the wall, and you get a gadget that makes home interiors the envy of the house.

But with the advantages came problems. The power consumption in peak scenes reached several hundred watts, the elements burned out over time, leaving "ghosts" of logos, and the weight of the 50-inch model was approaching thirty kilograms. All of this made everyday use very difficult.

While engineers were trying to tame the shortcomings, LCD TVs with LED backlighting appeared on the scene. They were thinner, lighter, and more economical, and their production was much cheaper. And although the first LCD panels were inferior to plasma in terms of contrast and viewing angles, progress quickly levelled these gaps. At the same time, the resolution increased: Full HD remained the ceiling for plasma, while LCDs were easily moving towards 4K.

The economy also proved to be ruthless: the cost of plasma sometimes reached 90% of the retail price, while in the Republic of Korea, this figure rarely exceeded 10%. It was more profitable for manufacturers to increase the production of cheaper panels, and by the mid-2010s, most factories had already converted to other uses.

Today, the market is led by OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED. OLED, similar to plasma, has self-luminous pixels but offers even deeper blacks, brightness of over 2000 nits, and an ultra-thin body. QLED provides high peak brightness and endurance without the risk of burn-in. Power consumption has dropped by two to three times, and the move to 8K has become the new normal for top-of-the-line models.

Despite this, plasma fans remain loyal to their old panels. On dedicated forums, owners of Pioneer and Panasonic TVs write fondly that they are still not ready to give up the "warm" image and cinematic depth, and that they perceive the warmth from the case in winter as a pleasant bonus. However, a large-scale return of the technology is almost impossible: production lines have been dismantled, engineers have switched to new display solutions, and the mass consumer has long been accustomed to light, thin, and economical panels.

Yes, plasma contributed to the development of television, brought back memories of the first "real" home cinema, and paved the way for the OLED revolution. But its time has passed, leaving behind only a few working screens that will continue to live on as a technical legend rather than a real competitor to modern displays.

