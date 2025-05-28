YouTube holds the lead on TV for the third month in a row — the share of viewers

YouTube app on a TV. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

In April 2025, YouTube maintained the largest share of the time viewers spent watching TV. It is the third month of the service's continuous leadership, and at the same time, its highest figure since the beginning of the measurements.

It is stated in the Nielsen report.

What share did YouTube maintain?

YouTube topped the Nielsen Media Distributor Gauge report with 12.4% of the time. For the first time since November 2023, all the companies in the report maintained the same positions as in March.

Shares of companies watched on TV. Photo: Nielsen

Disney remained second with a 10.7% share, up 0.2 points thanks to the broadcasts of the NFL draft, the NCAA women's basketball final and the start of the NBA playoffs, as well as the success of the Grey's Anatomy TV show, which gained 3.9 billion minutes of viewing across platforms in the month.

Paramount took third place, reaching 8.9% of total TV viewing and showing the largest increase among media companies, plus 0.4 points, mainly due to the growth of the audience of CBS TV channels. NBCUniversal rounded out the top four with 8.2% (8.0% in March).

The measurement period according to Nielsen's methodology covered from March 31 to April 28, 2025, and corresponded to the television calendar, where the week runs from Monday to Sunday.

