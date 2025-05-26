Monetization on YouTube — how to connect and how much you can earn

A man checks analytics on YouTube. Photo: Unsplash

Most authors have long since turned YouTube from a hobby into a full-fledged source of income. To start earning money, it's not enough to just upload videos — you need to officially enable monetization and comply with all the platform's requirements.

Channel 24 writes about how to do it.

How does monetization work, and who is allowed?

Monetization through the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) provides access to Google AdSense ads, viewer memberships, super chats during streams, sales of branded merchandise, and paid brand integrations. Channels with at least 1,000 subscribers and at least 4,000 hours of viewing over the past 12 months or 10 million Shorts views over the past 90 days are eligible to join. In addition, you must use two-step authentication, not violate the community rules, and live in a country where the service officially supports monetization — Ukraine is on this list.

To activate your earnings, go to YouTube Studio, open the Monetization section, and check your subscriber and watch counters. Once the channel meets the thresholds, you will be able to apply: you need to agree to the YPP terms and conditions, connect or create an AdSense account, and wait for the channel to be verified, which usually takes several days.

After approval, the author can individually enable ads on each video, receive a share of YouTube Premium subscriptions, activate super chats, memberships, and other tools for interacting with the audience. The amount of income depends on the content, geography of viewers, and type of ads: on average, it is USD 1 to USD 5 per 1,000 ad views, but the CPM varies significantly.

As a reminder, YouTube has announced the change in the principle of counting views in the Shorts format. From now on, the service will take into account each launch or repeated playback of a short video. Previously, only those views were counted when the user watched the video for at least a few seconds.

We also wrote that YouTube has started testing the new approach to assessing the "Limited or no ads" status for author videos. The purpose of the innovation is to improve the accuracy of monetization decisions and speed up the process of their adoption.