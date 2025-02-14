USB ports in TVs — What the different colors mean and how to use them

Ports on the TV. Photo: Unsplash

Modern TVs are not what they used to be — they are no longer just devices for watching channels, but true multimedia centers. One of the least visible but most useful elements is the USB ports. You may not even pay attention to them, but if you look at the back or side of your TV, you'll see that you can plug in a flash drive with movies, charge your phone, or connect devices like Google Home to expand functionality.

Union Rayo explains how these ports vary.

What types of USB ports are there and what do they offer?

The color of a USB port can tell you a lot about its capabilities:

Black or white — Standard USB 2.0, which allows you to connect a keyboard, mouse, or flash drives containing small files;

Blue — USB 3.0 or 3.1 Gen1, supports high speed data transfer, great for watching HD movies from an external drive;

Light blue — similar to blue, but is the second generation (Gen2) with even higher speed;

Red — USB 3.2, provides ultra-fast data transfer;

Yellow or orange — these ports continue to provide power even when the TV is turned off. This comes in handy when you need to charge your device without using additional power outlets.

How else can you use the USB port on your TV?

Some TVs allow you to record TV shows to an external hard drive connected to a USB port. You can also connect a keyboard for easy operation. You can use a USB flash drive to update the TV's software when it's not connected to the Internet.

Many people don't realize how useful this port can be. It's time to find a USB on your TV and take advantage of its capabilities.

