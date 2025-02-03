Wireless headphones with ANC — who needs them and is it worth overpaying in 2025

Girl with wireless headphones around her neck. Photo: Freepik

If you’ve ever tried to listen to an audiobook on a bus or subway, you know that it’s like reading while the plane is taking off. It can be tolerated for a long time until you think that you need headphones with ANC (active noise cancellation). Seeing the price tag of UAH 10,000 (USD 239.21 — Ed.) and above, you might wonder if they are selling air.

The website Novyny.LIVE tells you who needs headphones with this technology and whether it’s worth overpaying.

What is ANC and how it works

ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) is an active noise cancellation technology that fights noise the way everyone fights the morning alarm. The headphones have built-in microphones that "listen" to ambient sounds and generate an anti-noise wave that dampens them.

However, the level of ANC depends on the model. Expensive versions, such as the Sony WH-1000XM6, adjust the noise canceller to the environment: in the subway, they drown out the noise, in the office, the chatter of colleagues, and at home, the sound of the neighbours’ drill. And cheap models can imitate ANC with white noise or simply create the feeling of blocked ears.

Conventional headphones passively block noise thanks to their tightly fitting ear cushions. It’s like closing a window to block out your neighbor’s renovations. But if your neighbor is a fan of hammer drills, you can’t do without ANC.

The technology is especially effective for low-frequency sounds, such as the hum of an aeroplane, train or motorway noise. However, high and harsh sounds, such as a child crying or a broken cup, are better handled by physical sound insulation. In addition, ANC takes time to analyze sounds, so it may miss sudden noises, such as a vase falling at night.

Who definitely needs ANC in headphones

First of all, you should consider purchasing such headphones:

to travelers — the noise of an airplane or train turns into a background whisper;

to office workers — to block out colleagues, their conversations and keystrokes;

to parents — it won’t drown out children’s tantrums, but it will save them from cartoons.

However, sometimes the technology can also create certain inconveniences:

some models create the effect of "plugged ears";

good headphones with ANC cost from UAH 8,000 (USD 191,37 — Ed.) and more;

the noise canceller quickly drains the headphone battery.

The best options are various models from well-known brands. If budget is not a problem, you can consider the Sony WF-1000XM5 (from UAH 9,999) (USD 239.19 — Ed.). If you have Apple devices and want to create a single ecosystem, you can consider AirPods Pro 2 (from UAH 12,599) (USD 301.38 — Ed.) or AirPods 4 with ANC (from UAH 10,499) (USD 251.15 — Ed.). If you need a budget solution, you can consider Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 Pro (from UAH 2,499) (USD 59.78 — Ed.), although their noise canceling is not the best, but for the money, it is quite good.

It is especially important to test such headphones before buying them. It’s best to take a recording of some loud sound, such as subway noise or a baby crying, turn it on and check how the headphones handle the muffling. Also, check the sound quality, as noise cancellers can distort the sound of music to some extent.

Is it worth buying headphones with ANC?

If you value silence and are often in noisy places, yes, it’s worth it. But if you only listen to music at home and the loudest sound in your life is your alarm clock, it’s better to save up for something more useful.

As a reminder, Apple is planning to release AirPods headphones with built-in cameras, but not for photos and videos. These will be infrared sensors, the purpose of which is still unknown.

We also wrote that before buying a new smartphone, promotions, and discounts can be a good reason for a buyer to consider it. Some devices on the market are definitely not worth choosing, especially if there is no price reduction.