Apple announces AirPods Max update with lossless audio support

Apple AirPods Max headphones. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has made an unexpected announcement for AirPods Max users — next software update will add lossless and ultra-low latency audio to the headphones when using the included USB-C cable.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

In what update will AirPods Max owners get a new feature

With the iOS 18.4 update, AirPods Max users will receive 24-bit lossless audio at 48 kHz, preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music as it was created in the studio.

Lossless audio will also extend to personalized spatial audio for more accurate, uncompressed sound and a more immersive experience. More than 100 million lossless songs will be available in the Apple Music library.

The update also adds support for ultra-low latency audio. This will help reduce latency and equalize the response time to speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The new feature will be useful for gamers as well as live-streaming fans. Thanks to the elimination of latency, gameplay and live broadcasts will be smooth.

The new features will be available as part of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4 exclusively for AirPods Max with a USB-C port. Apple has also begun selling a USB-C 3.5 mm audio cable that will support wired playback from devices that haven't had support since their release last year.

As a reminder, Apple is working on a new feature that allows you to translate conversations from one language to another in real time using AirPods. It should appear with the iOS 19 update at the end of 2025.

We also wrote that in 2024, Apple will introduce the new AirPods 4. They received significant updates and for the first time appeared a noise-cancelling version, which is not in the Pro version. However, owners of AirPods 3 and older models may wonder whether they should switch to the new product.