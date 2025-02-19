AirPods 3 vs AirPods 4 — should you overpay for the latter in 2025?

Case with wireless headphones AirPods 3. Photo: Unsplash

In 2024, on September 9, during the autumn presentation, Apple unveiled the new AirPods, updating the headphone line with three models — AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Max with USB-C. Of the new models, it is worth paying attention to AirPods 4, which have received significant updates.

New Time tells how these headphones differ from the previous generation and whether they are worth the money.

AirPods 4 design

AirPods 4 have an open design without ear cushions. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) model is the first in the series to support not only ANC but also transparency mode. Compared to AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 charging case is 10% smaller and supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. There is also a USB-C port for wired charging.

Design of the AirPods 4 wireless headphones. Photo: ek.ua

The AirPods 4 case with ANC has a built-in speaker for tracking via the Find My function, and the physical reset button has been replaced with a touch button located under the LED indicator.

Audio features of AirPods 4

AirPods 4 are equipped with the powerful H2 chip, which is also used in AirPods Pro. This has improved the acoustic architecture, amplifiers, microphones, and driver angles, which has had a positive impact on sound quality. The headphones now deliver higher quality audio with better highs and richer bass.

The ANC model supports adaptive audio as well as Transparency Mode, which allows users to stay aware of their surroundings. Additionally, Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the volume of content when the user starts a conversation. Personalized Spatial Audio creates a three-dimensional surround sound experience when listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

Voice Isolation feature reduces background noise, making your voice clearer even in noisy environments or in strong winds.

AirPods 4 battery life and pricing

AirPods 4 provide up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case (up to 5 hours on a single charge without ANC and up to 4 hours with ANC enabled). 5 minutes of charging provides 1 hour of listening time or 45 minutes of talk time.

AirPods 3, on the other hand, last over 30 hours with the charging case and up to 6 hours of listening time without ANC.

Currently, the prices for AirPods in Ukraine are as follows:

AirPods 4 — from UAH 5,549; (USD 133.19 — Ed.)

AirPods 4 with ANC — from UAH 7,049; (USD 169.19 — Ed.)

AirPods 3 — from UAH 5,099. (USD 122.39 — Ed.)

If you’re looking for a compact headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Voice Isolation, AirPods 4 with ANC are the perfect choice. They offer almost the same features as AirPods Pro 2 but at a much more affordable price.

If you are satisfied with good sound quality and voice isolation, but without additional features, AirPods 4 is a great option for you. At the same time, AirPods 3 are still a good choice if you’re looking for a budget model with good battery life and sound quality.

Listening to audiobooks in a bus or subway is always accompanied by ambient noise, which significantly distracts from the process. Until you think about buying headphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

We also wrote that wireless headphones are now considered an indispensable accessory. It is quite difficult to choose the perfect model, as you should pay attention to many characteristics to find the best option on the market.