TOP 3 models of wireless earphones in 2025 — what are the prices and features

Wireless earphones have become a must-have accessory, regardless of the cost. Choosing the perfect model is not easy, as there are many criteria to consider in order to find the best option on the market.

Experts from Tom's Guide have ranked the best wireless headphones in 2025.

Which wireless earphones are the best in 2025

Sony WF-1000XM5

The model ranks first thanks to its high sound quality and effective noise reduction.

They deliver detailed sound and powerful ambient noise cancellation, making them great companions on public transportation or in the office. They are smaller and lighter than the previous model, but retain all the advanced features, including LDAC support for high-quality Bluetooth audio.

On the downside, the price is higher and the battery life is unchanged from the previous model (8 hours with ANC mode on).

Prices in Ukraine start at USD 191 (UAH 7,999).

Sony WF-C700N

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, the Sony WF-C700N is worth checking out.

They offer high-quality noise reduction, great sound, and stylish design at a reasonable price. This model supports 360 Reality Audio and DSEE Extreme technologies, which improve sound quality even with low-quality files.

There are some compromises — there is no support for aptX and LDAC, and the touch controls can be awkward. But for the price, this is one of the best options on the market.

Prices in Ukraine start at USD 61 (UAH 2,549).

OnePlus Buds 3

This model is a great option for those looking for budget headphones with quality sound. They have an attractive design with metal feet and reliable moisture protection.

The main advantages are excellent sound quality during calls and effective noise reduction. However, the battery life could be better (6.5 hours with ANC mode enabled), and the spatial sound does not reach the level of premium models. However, for its price, OnePlus Buds 3 is one of the best budget solutions.

Prices in Ukraine start at USD 65 (UAH 2,680).

