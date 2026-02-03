The 2010 iPhone is trending again for an unexpected reason

iPhone 4. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The iPhone 4, released in 2010, made an unexpected comeback among young people in early 2026. The old smartphone has become a retro accessory and a "camera phone" for capturing unique photos, causing demand for it to skyrocket.

Forbes wrote about this phenomenon.

Why did the iPhone 4 become popular again?

The new wave of interest in the iPhone 4 is unrelated to updates or the model's return to the market. Viral videos on social media have given the gadget a "second life." On TikTok in particular, the iPhone 4 is perceived as a stylish alternative to modern smartphones for taking photos and videos with a "grainy" effect, which contrasts with the ultra-sharp images of current iPhones.

Its design also played a role: a steel frame, glass back panel, and compact 3.5-inch screen. These features look unusual today against the backdrop of large displays. Interest in the model has jumped by almost 1000% over the past year as a result.

However, experts warn that using an iPhone 4 as your primary smartphone in 2026 could be dangerous. The device has not received security updates or support for the latest versions of iOS in a long time. Therefore, there is an increased risk of vulnerabilities, personal data leaks, and account hacking.

While the iPhone 4 was revolutionary and influenced smartphone development, it now serves more as a fashion accessory and tool for "retro" photography than a full-fledged gadget for everyday use.

