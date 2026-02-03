Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology A 2010 iPhone is suddenly popular again — here's why

A 2010 iPhone is suddenly popular again — here's why

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 February 2026 17:05
The 2010 iPhone is trending again for an unexpected reason
iPhone 4. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The iPhone 4, released in 2010, made an unexpected comeback among young people in early 2026. The old smartphone has become a retro accessory and a "camera phone" for capturing unique photos, causing demand for it to skyrocket.

Forbes wrote about this phenomenon.

Advertisement

Why did the iPhone 4 become popular again?

The new wave of interest in the iPhone 4 is unrelated to updates or the model's return to the market. Viral videos on social media have given the gadget a "second life." On TikTok in particular, the iPhone 4 is perceived as a stylish alternative to modern smartphones for taking photos and videos with a "grainy" effect, which contrasts with the ultra-sharp images of current iPhones.

Its design also played a role: a steel frame, glass back panel, and compact 3.5-inch screen. These features look unusual today against the backdrop of large displays. Interest in the model has jumped by almost 1000% over the past year as a result.

However, experts warn that using an iPhone 4 as your primary smartphone in 2026 could be dangerous. The device has not received security updates or support for the latest versions of iOS in a long time. Therefore, there is an increased risk of vulnerabilities, personal data leaks, and account hacking.

While the iPhone 4 was revolutionary and influenced smartphone development, it now serves more as a fashion accessory and tool for "retro" photography than a full-fledged gadget for everyday use.

Read more:

TikTok Apple iPhone trends smartphone camera
Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information