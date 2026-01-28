Apple released an iOS update for iPhones over 10 years old. Which models received it?

iPhone 5s. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has released unscheduled updates for several generations of iPhone and iPad, including models that are more than a decade old. These updates do not introduce new features; rather, they address vulnerabilities and implement minor system fixes.

This is stated on the Apple support website.

Advertisement

What versions of iOS and iPadOS are available

Along with the release of iOS 26.2.1 for current smartphones, Apple has prepared four separate updates for devices running on older branches of the system: iOS/iPadOS 12.5.8, 15.8.6, 16.7.13, and 18.7.4.

The iOS/iPadOS 12.5.8 update is available for:

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus;

iPad Air;

iPad mini 2 / iPad mini 3;

iPod touch (6th generation).

The owners of the following devices can update to iOS/iPadOS 15.8.6:

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 7;

iPhone SE (1st generation);

iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation);

iPod touch (7th generation).

The iOS/iPadOS 16.7.13 update is available for:

iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone X;

iPad 5;

iPad Pro 9.7";

iPad Pro 12.9".

iOS/iPadOS 18.7.4 update is available for:

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max;

iPhone XR;

iPad Pro 13";

iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd generation and later);

iPad Pro 11" (1st generation and later);

iPad Air (3rd generation and later);

iPad (7th generation and later);

iPad mini (5th generation and later).

What do these updates bring?

The update package does not include any new features; the main focus is improving security and making minor system improvements. For the iPhone 5s in particular, extending the validity of the certificate is important because it is required for the correct operation of iMessage and FaceTime, as well as for device activation.

The previous update for the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 was released in January 2023 and also included critical security fixes.

Read more: