A man ordered an iPhone on Temu and didn't regret it: details

The blogger decided to find out if it's safe to buy refurbished iPhones on Temu, so they ordered two iPhone 14 Pros. The result was better than expected; both smartphones passed the diagnostic test with flying colors.

What was in the Temu package?

Temu, a popular Chinese marketplace, is often associated with low prices and inconsistent quality. The blogger decided to test the purchase himself.

For the test, he bought two refurbished iPhone 14 Pros. After unpacking, the first phone looked much better than expected for a "refurbished" phone. It had a factory-installed protective film on the display, and the body showed hardly any signs of use. The set included a power adapter and a cable, but they were not original. The smartphone itself worked properly; the screen and main functions were tested and found to be in good condition.

According to the author, the second iPhone was in even better condition. There were no scratches on its body, and its battery was slightly less worn at 83%, compared to 80% for the first device. Diagnostics also showed no technical malfunctions.

Upon closer inspection, the blogger concluded that both iPhones had original Apple components and showed no obvious signs of repair or replacement. The moisture indicators were clean, indicating an absence of water damage. Ultimately, both cases were successful: the devices were genuine and in "almost perfect" condition.

However, experts emphasize that purchasing electronics on Temu can be risky. The marketplace does not sell products directly; instead, third-party sellers post listings, resulting in varying quality and a risk of purchases turning into a lottery.

Another issue is the price. The blogger spent approximately 858 Canadian dollars on each iPhone 14 Pro, which he claims exceeds the average market value of refurbished models. Furthermore, fake or counterfeit devices continue to appear on Temu.

