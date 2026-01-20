Is it safe to charge an iPhone overnight? Apple's warning

iPhone charging. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Many people charge their iPhones overnight because it is convenient to wake up with a fully charged battery. However, Apple has reminded users of important safety considerations when leaving their phones plugged in overnight.

SupercarBlondie reported this.

Apple advises caution with overnight charging

The company does not urge you to stop charging your iPhone at night entirely, but it does warn that the device must be open and have access to air in order to dissipate heat properly. If your phone or charger is covered by a blanket or pillow or pressed against your body, the risk of overheating increases.

The "Important Safety Information for iPhone" section of the Apple website has a separate warning about prolonged skin contact when the charging cable is connected to a power source. In such a situation, discomfort or injury is possible.

This warning applies not only to cases where a person falls asleep with a phone in their hands. Apple recommends not lying on the device or charger and not placing them under a pillow or blanket while connected to a power source. While the likelihood of a fire is low, the risk is unnecessary.

Despite the obviousness of these rules, nighttime charging remains a widespread habit. According to one consumer study, 64% of smartphone users charge their phones at night.

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