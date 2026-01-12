Charging your phone from a laptop? Here’s the catch

The smartphone is connected to the laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Although charging a smartphone or other gadget from a laptop's USB port seems convenient, in practice it almost always results in a long wait and wasted energy. This method also drains the laptop's battery faster, especially when the laptop is running on battery power.

HowToGeek explains why.

The hidden risks of charging your smartphone from a laptop

The simplest reason is the limited power of USB ports. No matter how much energy the laptop or desktop PC consumes overall, the USB output is often small, so charging is slow. Additionally, charging behavior may change when the laptop goes to sleep or shuts down. If the laptop is not plugged into a power source, charging another device will quickly drain the battery and reduce its life.

This is particularly evident with USB-A ports, which usually have power outputs ranging from about 2.5 to 4.5 watts. A phone will charge from this, but slowly. USB-C is capable of more, but without USB Power Delivery, it typically tops out at around 15 W.

Many laptops do not function as wall adapters that supply multiple voltage modes during fast charging. For fast charging, the power source, device, and cable must all support it. For example, Apple only enables fast charging for iPhones with USB-C adapters that support USB Power Delivery (USB-PD).

The situation with peripherals is similar. While most wired devices generally fall within standard USB limits, wireless gadgets with batteries often take longer to charge from a laptop than from a standard adapter plugged into a wall outlet.

The simplest solution is to use products designed specifically for charging. A compact USB-C PD wall adapter meets most phones' needs, and a fast charger is useful if your devices support it. Excess "power in reserve" does not harm compatible devices — they simply take as much as they require.

If you need to charge your laptop immediately, the process is simple. First, connect it to a network to reduce battery drain. If possible, use a USB-C port instead of a USB-A port, as it typically provides a slightly higher output. It's better not to connect several devices simultaneously. During smartphone charging, avoid performing unnecessary actions that could prolong the process.

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