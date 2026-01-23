Apple reportedly turns to Google Cloud to deliver smarter Siri AI

Photo: Apple

Apple's next major leap in artificial intelligence may rely more heavily on outside infrastructure than the company has traditionally preferred. Apple is set to introduce its first large-language-model Siri upgrades with iOS 26.4, using models hosted via its Private Cloud Compute system and based on an older generation of Google's Gemini technology.

9to5Mac reports.

Advertisement

Apple may run next-gen Siri on Google's servers

According to Bloomberg reporting by Mark Gurman, Apple is in talks with Google about running future versions of the Siri chatbot on Google's cloud servers rather than exclusively on Apple's own infrastructure. The shift could debut with the Siri overhaul expected in the iOS 27 cycle, marking a notable change in how Apple delivers AI-powered features to users.

However, the more advanced Siri chatbot planned for iOS 27 is expected to rely on newer Gemini 3 models, which require significantly more computing power than Apple’s current private cloud can provide. As a result, user requests to the next-generation Siri could be processed directly through Google's far larger cloud infrastructure.

With new leadership overseeing Siri — including software chief Craig Federighi and former Vision Pro executive Mike Rockwell — the company appears to be prioritizing speed and competitiveness over strict adherence to earlier privacy-first messaging, as it works to close the gap with rivals like ChatGPT.

Despite potential concerns, Apple is expected to structure any agreement to ensure user data remains protected, with strict limits on logging and access by Google.

Read more: