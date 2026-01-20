Apple brings event details to Photos in iOS 26

Photo: appleinsider.com

With iOS 26, Apple continues to lean into on-device intelligence, adding subtle yet practical upgrades to everyday apps. One such upgrade is a new Photos feature designed to make reliving concerts, games, and other major moments easier and more informative.

Photos app automatically identifies major events in your photos

At WWDC25, Apple unveiled iOS 26, which introduces several notable changes to the Photos app. These include the return of the tab bar layout, which was widely criticized last year, and the ability to create spatial scenes from existing images.

Alongside these headline features, Apple has added an event recognition system that enhances the organization and exploration of photos.

With iOS 26, the Photos app can automatically detect when images were taken at a major event, such as a concert or sporting match, and group them accordingly. Once an event is recognized, Photos provides contextual details: concerts can include the artist lineup, venue information, set lists, related playlists, and upcoming shows, while sports events may display the scoreboard, venue details, and future fixtures.

Photos linked to recognized events are marked with a new ticket-shaped button that replaces the standard information icon, opening a dedicated event panel with these insights. Apple is also updating Memories in the Collections tab, automatically naming them after the specific concert or game, making it easier for users to revisit and organize their experiences.

